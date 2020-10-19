Cabinet Approval Will See Ireland Returning to a Level 5 National Lockdown

The Irish Government is in talks and preparing to move into Level 5 lockdown for six weeks.

Ministers will be asked at a Cabinet meeting, that is currently being held, to approve a return to the tightest restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid plan in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

It is understood intense negotiations between Ministers and health officials resulted in a decision to seek Cabinet approval for Level 5 rather than an enhanced Level 4, which was under discussion yesterday. However, it is understood schools and crèches will remain open and elite level sport will be permitted.

As part of the proposal going to Cabinet, the public will be asked to stay within a perimeter of 5kms of their home. Under a Level 5 lockdown, no visitors to private homes are allowed and no gatherings are allowed except weddings (six guests) and funerals (10 mourners).

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can only offer takeaway or delivery. Only essential retail outlets are allowed to stay open. All other retail and personal services close. A statement is due to be mage later on today.

