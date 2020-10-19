Builder who killed three men cleared of all charges

BUILDER who killed three men in self-defence has been cleared of all charges.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, was arrested in January for the alleged killing of Narinder Singh Lubh, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30, and Malkit Singh Dhillon, 37 in Redbridge, London.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, had been arrested by the Metropolitan Police in connection with the killing of Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30, and Malkit Singh Dhillon aka Baljinder Singh, 37, back in January. A jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 19 found that Sing was acting in self-defence and cleared him.

According to a source quoted in The Times, CCTV footage shows four men lying in wait for Singh armed with weapons at Seven Kings, and Singh fighting them off as they attacked him.

The court heard that an argument had broken out between Singh and the men at an earlier community celebration over an “outstanding debt” he owed.

Singh suffered multiple injuries during the attack, including “a crush injury” to his skull thought to have been caused by a hammer.

According to London Mayor Sadiq Khan: “The horrific triple stabbing in Seven Kings in Redbridge last night is a tragic reminder of the evil scourge of knife crime that continues to plague our entire country.”

________________________________________________________________________

