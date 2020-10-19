British tourist arrested after spitting at police in Malaga

BRITISH tourist has been arrested after spitting at a police officer in Malaga.

Spanish officials reported that a 22-year-old British man became violent and spat at police after they asked him five times to put on a face mask.

The incident occurred when police spotted three men drinking alcohol on the seafront in La Malagueta, Costa del Sol. Officers told the holidaymakers that they could not consume alcohol in the street and asked them to wear face coverings.

In an incident report on the man’s arrest, officers detailed how he began to kick and head-butt the inside of a patrol car after being arrested.

A source reported in The Mirror said that police decided to take him directly to hospital after his violence continued to escalate.

“He continued to lash out when he arrived, so much so that medics had to stop other emergency work they were doing and tie him to a stretcher by his hands and feet before sedating him,” the source revealed.

It is not know whether the Brit, who was arrested for ‘serious disobedience and resisting arrest,’ is still in Spain or has been allowed to fly back to the UK.

