Britain’s youngest gun crime victim forced back to school

BRITAIN’S youngest gun crime victim, Thusha Kamaleswaran, has been forced to go back to school after her parents were threatened with a fine.

The brave young girl was left paralysed after being shot in the chest during a shooting at her uncle’s shop, when she was just five-years-old.

Kamaleswaran, who is now fifteen, has been left vulnerable to respiratory infections after the bullet shattered her spine, and with the risk of catching coronavirus, the move to send her to school could be life-threatening.

Her 45-year-old dad, Sasi and 43-year-old mum, Shamila, were threatened with fines from the school, Seven Kings School in Ilford, Essex, despite warnings from her doctor that she shouldn’t be forced back to school.

In a letter to the school warning them that her lungs didn’t function properly after her injuries, Dr PJ Suresh wrote: “Every effort should be made to allow Thusha to study and do her school work remotely.”

Britain’s youngest gun crime victim told the Sunday Mirror: “Thusha returned to school on Monday but feels unsafe and anxious. It seems really unfair after all she’s been through.”

Dean Taylor, Seven Kings’ head of pastoral care, confirmed the school’s stance: “When a pupil is absent we are obliged to comply with school attendance regulations.

“We have done this while seeking to support and advise the family further,” he said.

