Britain has recorded 18,804 COVID-19 cases today and 80 deaths as daily infections rise by 35% in a week.

-- Advertisement --



The UK’s Department of Health statistics show the daily number of infections have risen 34.6 per cent in the last week. Latest government data shows deaths have risen again, up from the 50 lab-confirmed fatalities posted last week

Mondays tend to be affected by a recording lag that means dozens of victims are not added until later on in the week. Britain today recorded another 18,804 COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths as both infections and fatalities continue their climb upwards.

The latest statistics show that the daily number of infections has risen by 34.6 per cent in a week, up from the 13,972 cases declared last Monday. But the scale of the second wave is still a far cry from the darkest days of the spring when at least 100,000 Britons were catching the virus every day.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Britains Daily Infections Rise by 35%”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!