Breaking News – Woman killed in a north London horror crash

A WOMAN thought to be in her 50s has been killed following a horror collision with a motorbike in north London.

Police are investigating after the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Holloway Road, near the junction with Windsor Road, in Islington, at 4.50pm this evening, October 19, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Pedestrians were seen rushing to the help the two injured, with members of the public reportedly administering CPR to the woman.

The motorcyclist, a man (no further details known), has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said, ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision at Holloway Road junction with Windsor Road.

‘A female pedestrian has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene. Please avoid the area as these roads will be closed for some time.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5364/19Oct.

