Breaking News -Met Office issue warnings as heavy rain is set to batter Britain

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across most of the UK today, with rain set to batter Britain.

Downpours are due to hit Northern Ireland and western as well as central regions of Scotland.

Yellow warnings are in place across those regions in a sign of things to come for England in the coming days as gales are also forecast to trouble Britain as the week progresses and the weather worsens.

It comes less than three weeks after the rainiest day since records began, Saturday, October 3, saw the worst downpours since 1891, forecasters revealed.

The amount of rain that fell that day exceeds the capacity of Loch Ness, with the country’s average at 1.24 inches.

Today’s wet weather is the start of a miserable two weeks thanks to the 500-mile wide “Atlantic storm vortexes”.

Up to five inches of rain and 60mph gales are expected to batter regions and snow is being backed by bookies.

The freezing weather comes as indoor mixing with other households is banned in various areas, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Vortexes began hitting the UK yesterday and are set to return on Wednesday, October 21.

After a two-day respite, those vortexes will flare up yet again on Saturday.

Gales will bring half-term misery to pupils and parents as they try to enjoy their break from school.

