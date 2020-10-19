Breaking News – Man dangles from Trump Tower with a knife demanding to speak to President

A MAN has been pictured hanging from Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower, demanding to speak to President Trump.

The individual was seen attached to a rope as Chicago Police Department confirmed officers responded to reports of a man threatening suicide.

Described as being of Asian ethnicity, he is reported to be armed with a knife and prepared to cut through the rope if his demands to speak to US President Donald Trump are not met.

He is seen hanging from the 16th-floor balcony of the 98-story building, a SWAT team and Marine Unit are also at the scene, along with firefighters, while police are on the balcony above the man.

An eyewitness, told the Mirror Online, “A man is currently hanging off the side of the tower.

“There are police on top of the tower and in boats on the river. Not sure how he got up there but has been there for over an hour”.

Police confirmed the incident explaining, “CPD, SWAT, and CFD personnel responded to the call of an unknown male threatening suicide and dangling from a rope on the 16th-floor balcony of a residential building/hotel“.

