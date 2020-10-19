Ireland’s government has agreed to return the country to Level Five coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Wednesday.

Cabinet ministers agreed with the measures to contain COVID-19 during an intense meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin held throughout the day. All non-essential shops will close and household gatherings will now be banned in Ireland, as officials put the country under the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

As of midnight Wednesday, Ireland will be placed under level five restrictions. These highest level restrictions will last for six weeks- until December 1. Officials stopped just short of imposing a full lockdown, as schools will remain open with elite-level sports and construction allowed to continue.

