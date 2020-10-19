An earthquake, magnitude 7.4, has struck the Alaskan coast triggering tsunami warnings.

-- Advertisement --



An Alaskan early warning station sent out this msg minutes ago: Magnitude 7.4 earthquake about 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, AK. TSUNAMI WARNING for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula. If in a coastal area, keep calm and quickly move to higher ground away from the coast. Below is the alert issued.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.4, had triggered a tsunami warning for Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated. The warning extended from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge Earthquake Hits Alaskan Coast”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!