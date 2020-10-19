Breaking News – Governor of Nevada accused Donald Trump of ‘reckless and dangerous’ behavior

DONALD Trump was told on Sunday, October 18, that he was not welcome in the state of Nevada, after the Democrat governor described his guest as indulging in ‘reckless and dangerous’ behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Trump, who was spending his second night in the state on Sunday, October 18, has held a series of events in Nevada, culminating with a rally in Carson City.

Steve Sisolak, the first Democrat to govern Nevada since 1999, was fiercely critical of Trump.

“I know some will take this as a political statement, but let me be clear, as the Governor of the great State of Nevada, I have the responsibility of protecting all residents – regardless of their political affiliation. I take that seriously.”

‘And right now, that responsibility includes telling the President of the United States that hosting a large gathering without adhering to guidance from his own @CDCgov & requirements developed by State health officials is reckless & dangerous.

‘Because unlike the President, not every Nevadan and American who is infected with COVID-19 has access to Walter Reed medical center, countless doctors & treatments.’

The 14-day rolling average for the positivity rate, which measures community transmission of the virus, stood at 8.4 per cent on Thursday October 15 for the third consecutive day.

That is the highest it has been since 8.6 per cent on September 5, according to the weekly Nevada Health Response Situation Report.

The positivity rate in New York, by contrast, is currently 1.08 per cent.

The World Health Organization recommends a rate of 5 per cent or below, a rate Nevada has not dropped below since mid-June.

The president’s first rally after lockdown, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw several members of the Secret Service fall ill and Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate, died after catching the virus around that time.

A rally in Michigan last month has had at least nine confirmed cases from attendees.

And Sisolak has had a series of run-ins with the president about violations of his state’s COVID rules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Governor of Nevada accused Donald Trump of ‘reckless and dangerous’ behavior ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.