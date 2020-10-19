Breaking News- Fury as people sent to ‘non-existent’ COVID testing site

KENT County Council have been forced to issue an embarrassing apology after sending people with possible COVID-19 symptoms to a testing site that did not exist.

The incident was labelled a ‘fiasco’ by furious locals after they were told to head to an address in Sevenoaks.

Some even managed to book a slot but were shocked after “driving around and around” looking for a venue that was not there, causing fury as people where sent to ‘non-existent’ COVID testing site.

The council says it is investigating to figure out “what went wrong”.

A 67-year-old woman, whose elderly husband, 74, has a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lashed out after the wasted trip.

Furious Angie Waters booked a slot after displaying possible coronavirus symptoms.

But she told the BBC, “I thought to be on the safe side I’d better get tested, I don’t want to put him at risk.

“It was just a joke. I spoke to one woman who said she had been going around for an hour.

“It was an absolute fiasco.”

Jon Waite also drove to an ‘appointment’ on Saturday, and found “the site was non-existent”.

He had previously been directed to the Isle of Wight and Birmingham Airport, before believing he had a more local booking.

He was trying to get his son tested but the error left him fed-up.

“I’m personally disillusioned with the whole test-and-trace programme,” he fumed.

The man said this was the second time he had encountered an issue like this when trying to access testing facilities.

Sevenoaks District Council Councillor Peter Fleming took to Twitter to say sorry.

