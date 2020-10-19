Boris Johnson in clash with church over Brexit

BORIS Johnson is set to clash with five Anglican Church leaders over Brexit.

The Archbishops have criticised the Internal Market Bill, saying that it would set a “disastrous precedent” by undermining the Good Friday Agreement and potentially putting peace in Northern Ireland at risk.

In a letter to the Financial Times yesterday, the five archbishops state that the legislation ‘currently asks the country’s highest law-making body to equip a government minister to break international law’, adding: ‘This has enormous moral, as well as political and legal, consequences. We believe this would create a disastrous precedent. It is particularly disturbing for all of us who feel a sense of duty and responsibility to the Good Friday Agreement.’

The EU agrees, saying that by over-riding the previous deal, Mr Johnson is threatening the Good Friday Agreement.

An outraged David Jones, former Brexit minister, said that this was way beyond the remit of the church. He added: “’Once again, the archbishops seem to have swallowed every scrap of Remain propaganda unquestioningly and are now regurgitating it. It makes my blood boil”.

The argument could not have come at a worse time, as UK and EU chief negotiators are expected to speak today to see if anything can be salvaged from the disastrous negotiations.

