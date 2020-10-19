Borat sneaked past security in ‘Trump fat suit’

BORAT claims he sneaked past rally security in a 56” ‘Trump fat suit’ to film at Mike Pence speech.

Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen told the New York Times that he donned the Trump costume to sneak past security into a Mike Pence speech at a CPAC rally in February. The stunt was performed as part of filming for the new Borat movie.

Cohen said that he had “spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing [his] face into Trump’s face”.

News reports at the time quoted local police saying that a Trump impersonator had interrupted Pence’s speech about 10 minutes after it started and that the person was then escorted from the premises. No charges were filed against him.

Videos taken by onlookers show Cohen – looking very much like the president – running through the crowded rally lobby with a woman thrown over his shoulder.

It was later revealed by Cohen that the woman is an actor who plays Borat’s daughter in the new movie.

During filming at the rally, the Trump-lookalike interrupted Mike Pence’s speech by shouting: “Michael Pen-is, I brought a girl for you!” while gesturing at his ‘daughter.’

