Adele to make hosting debut on Saturday Night Live

ADELE has confirmed that she will be making her return to our screens next week as the latest celebrity host for Saturday Night Live.

The singer, who has been taking a break from her music and performance, will appear on the beloved show almost 12 years since her first appearance.

This time she will be joined by H.E.R as her musical guest. Making the announcement on Instagram, she wrote, ‘Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!

‘I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. ‘But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?’

‘It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!,’ she continued.

‘I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my a**e off in between it all.’ ‘See you next week.’