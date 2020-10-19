TODAY, Monday October 19, the Euro Weekly News was contacted by Paula Martin.

She was making a general call for the people who know and love Benidorm to rally round and help the town.

-- Advertisement --



“Friends of Benidorm, we need your support now,” Paula declared.

“Many of you have had wonderful times in Benidorm and now Benidorm needs you to help us recover.

“As a town we are in dire straits. Our industry is tourism but without tourists our young people have no work, no hope, no aspirations, no money.

“Benidorm, the jewel in the Costa Blanca’s crown, has lost its sparkle. Please support the town you visited during the good times,” she said.

Thirteen thousand of Benidorm’s 68,000 inhabitants are pensioners, but they alone cannot support the town, Paula pointed out.

Other nearby towns where half the population are pensioners are not doing too badly, but in Benidorm 33,500 people – the workforce – were aged between 18 and 65.

“How many are without jobs? Too many!” lamented Paula, calling on Benidorm’s friends to help them get back to work.

“Come to Benidorm once a week to one of the restaurants or bars that are open,” she urged.

“You can get a roast dinner from €4.50 while tapas and a drink will set you back between €1.50 and €2. A Menu of the Day starts at €7 and upwards, with something to suit every pocket.

“Friends and neighbours of Benidorm, we desperately need your support,” Paula declared.

“Our young people want to work… please help them!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A call for help on behalf of Benidorm.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!