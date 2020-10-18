Violent bully dragged near-naked girlfriend outside by her hair

Violent bully who dragged near-naked girlfriend outside by her hair has been jailed.

Paul Stacey, 51, assaulted his then girlfriend on Christmas day after a booze-fuelled argument and has been sentenced to two years in prison, charged with two counts of assault and with intimidating a witness.

Stacey and his girlfriend had been out drinking on Christmas Eve and returned home at 3:30am. An argument broke out between the two and Stacey threw her around the room, punching her, before dragging her outside.

Maidstone Crown Court heard that a few days later, Stacey repeatedly punched and kicked his girlfriend before dragging her outside in her underwear.

Prosecutor Matthew Hodgetts said: “Things then escalated because after pulling her back inside his flat he pulled out a kitchen knife, held it to her face and pushed the point cutting her cheek.”

He added that Stacey then locked the flat when he went out to stop her from leaving the property.

Judge Philip Statman told him that “peace and goodwill” should have been uppermost in his mind on Christmas Eve.

He added: “Instead you behaved wholly in a bullying and intimidating way.”

