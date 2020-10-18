VANDAL has been caught on camera trying to tear a cross off the roof of an East London church.

Videos released online sparked outrage as footage shows the moment the man succeeds in ripping the cross from the roof of the Chadwell Heath Baptist Church in Romford.

-- Advertisement --



The Metropolitan Police reported that it was called to the church on High Road at 2:40pm on Sunday. The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

The footage appears to show a man repeatedly pulling at a wooden cross above the entrance to the church, using all his force to remove the cross from its base.

A spokesman for the force said the cross was recovered and the man remains in police custody.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vandal caught on camera trying to tear a cross off the roof of a church”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!