Two men arrested after woman found dead in flat

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat.

A murder investigation has been launched in a Bedfordshire village after a woman was found dead in a flat. Firefighters were called to a flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth at around 12:30pm on Friday where they found the body of a deceased woman.

A murder probe was opened after the victim was found and two men, aged 31 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall said: “We have a team of detectives working on this to understand the exact circumstances of what happened, but would appeal to anyone with information to contact the investigation team.

“There will be an increased police presence in Kensworth over the coming days, to provide reassurance and to carry out various enquiries.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to come forward.

“Kensworth is a small village and we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw anything which seemed out of the ordinary in the area on Friday morning,” Detective Hall said.

