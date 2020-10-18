GRANT Shapps has hit out at ‘unused’ cycle lanes clogging up traffic, town halls for misusing funds for ‘green’ transport.

-- Advertisement --



The Transport Secretary claimed he was ‘not prepared to tolerate’ badly designed road closures that led to traffic being ‘backed up’.

He also vented his anger at new cycle lanes that bring ‘sweeping changes’ to entire communities and being a waste of space.

Last month, pictures taken around the country showed cycle lanes lying empty or nearly empty while traffic squeezed past on narrowed streets.

The new cycle lanes are part of Transport for London’s government-funded Street Space scheme, designed to encourage people to walk or cycle to work and school as an alternative to public transport following the easing of lockdown.

In Manchester, where a similar scheme was set up, a pop-up lane lasted just 48 hours before it was removed by the council after outrage from drivers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admits too many new cycle lanes are a waste of space”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.