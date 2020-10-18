Top Priority to deport rapist says Home Secretary after numerous attempts to remove the attacker from the UK.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has told a rape victim that her top priority is to deport her attacker.

In a meeting with the women, Patel promised her that she would do everything she could to deport Yaqub Ahmen from the UK.

The Home Office has been trying to deport Yaqub Ahmed, 32, and has said that there have been attempts to deport him for the last decade but obstacles from lawyers paid with taxpayers money curbed attempts to remove him.

Shockingly, two years ago, the government tried to deport him back to Somalia but this was stopped after he started ´screaming´ on the plane, not knowing who he was, the other passengers protested and the aircraft didn’t take off, resulting in in Ahmen being removed from the flight by security guards.

The UK government has since tried to deport him but frustratingly this is still to happen.

The Home Secretary has been reported to say that this case shows how flawed the UK system is and is desperately needing reform to make it easier to deport these criminals.

