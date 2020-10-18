The UK and Spain call for a halt to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The UK and Spain joined forces with Germany, France and Italy to pen a strongly-worded statement condemning the planned expansion of settlements by the occupying Israeli administration.

“We are deeply concerned by the decision taken by the Israeli authorities to advance more than 4,900 settlement building units in the occupied West Bank,” the joint statement said.

“The expansion of settlements violates international law and further imperils the viability of a two-state solution to bring about a just and lasting peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” it said.

The United Nations and European Union have also spoken out against the plans to build almost 5000 new housing units on the occupied West Bank.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell called settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories ‘illegal’.

The UN envoy to the region, Nikolai Mladinov, said in a statement: “On October 14 -15, Israeli officials approved a plan to build about 5,000 new housing units in the West Bank, but this move is illegal and against the international laws. These settlements are one of the most important obstacles to peace (compromise) between Israel and Palestine. Such actions jeopardize the two-state solution.”

