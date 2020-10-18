TEENAGER, 18, becomes the FOURTH to die after horror car crash in Kingswinford on Tuesday.

Nathan Cartwright, 18, has died in hospital after a car crash on Tuesday killed three people and left him fighting for his life. Nathan was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Major Trauma Centre but sadly he lost his fight for life yesterday.

The accident occurred at around 8:50pm on Tuesday when the Skoda Fabia the youngsters were travelling in crashed into a tree on Bromley Lane. A West Midlands Police vehicle spotted the car shortly before the crash, but it’s not clear whether a pursuit took place.

Joshua Parkes, 21, Lucy Tibbetts, 16, and another 16-year-old unnamed girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fifth passenger, Isobel Ramsell, 16, is in a critical condition in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paying tribute to her tragic son, Mrs Cartwright said: ‘My gorgeous boy Nath taken way too soon. You lived your short life to the full. You are at peace now.”

The devastated mother also thanked the emergency services and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital “for saving his life and giving me the chance to say goodbye to him.”

