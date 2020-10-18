Teaching union calls for circuit breaker over holidays

TEACHING union calls for circuit breaker over the October half-term, closing schools and colleges for two weeks.

The National Education Union (NEU), Britain’s largest teachers’ union, has called for secondary schools and colleges to close for two weeks this month. The Union suggests that the closures could help the country “get in control of the test, track and trace system, and get cases lower to allow the system work better”.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “Heads, teachers and school staff understand the educational impact of this, but we also understand that in exponential epidemics early action is essential.

The request comes after data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown an average of 27’900 new coronavirus cases per day between the 2nd and 8th of October.

The highest COVID-19 infection rates in England continue to be among young adults and secondary school students, according to ONS data released on Friday.

“Taking action now can avoid more disruption later,” Courtney said.

