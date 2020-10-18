Studio32 Musical Theatre Company resuming South Pacific rehearsals

STUDIO32 Musical Theatre company have announced that they are soon set to be resuming rehearsals for their South Pacific production.

Studio32 is a theatre group based in the Benijofar / Los Montesinos region of southern Costa Blanca whose main aim is to have fun, work hard, produce great entertainment, and in the process raise money for local charities and worthy causes.

The announcement that the group is set to rehearse ahead of a proposed show in March 2021 will come as welcomed relief for participants and fans alike, who have had their year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was set up in 2013 and over the years have staged many large scale musicals including: “Oklahoma!”, “Fiddler On The Roof”, “Mack and Mabel”, “Chicago” and “Anything Goes”.

The group has raised over €35,000 which has gone to help local Alzheimer support, homeless people, the local music school in San Fulgencio, and more recently the Red Cross; for their tremendous work in helping people affected by the floods in Spain last year.

The musical theatre group hope to start full rehearsals in January 2021 and would welcome new members to join their company.

If you have had a yearning to act, sing, dance or help out backstage, why not contact them at info@studiothirtytwo.org and for more information visit their website: www.studiothirtytwo.org.

