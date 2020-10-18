SPURS let a three-goal lead slip against West Ham in a game that ended in a 3-3 thriller, in a result that has left Mourinho’s side still searching for their first home win of the season.

-- Advertisement --



The second-half collapse from Tottenham was completed by a spectacular injury-time winner struck by Manuel Lanzini.

In Gareth Bale’s Premier League return, the game looked like it was over after three-goals in 16 first-half minutes meant Spurs entered the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Two goals from Harry Kane followed a 45-second opener from Heung-Min Son should have been enough to close out the game for the hosts.

However, when West Ham’s Fabian Balbuena scored a header from an Aaron Cresswell free-kick on 82 minutes, the comeback was on.

Spurs, who had performed so well against Manchester United recently, started to get complacent and when Davinson Sanchez headed past Hugo Lloris from a Vladimir Coufal’s cross on 85 minutes, it set up a nerve-racking finale.

The classic comeback was secured on 94 minutes when a stunning drive from substitute Lanzini rattled in off the crossbar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spurs let three-goal lead slip against West Ham to draw 3-3 in thriller”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!