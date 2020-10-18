Shops in the Uk are rushing to install a new face-covering detection technology to help stop ‘mask flouters’ from entering their premises.

A new face-covering detection technology, first used in Whiteleys Garden Centre in Mirfield to detect if shoppers were wearing a face mask, is now being rolled out across retail stores in the UK. The technology involves cameras being fitted at the entrance to stores that are able to detect whether a person is wearing a covering over their mouth or nose.

How does it work?

If the system detects a shopper is not wearing a face mask, a red message flashes onto a screen linked to the cameras and they are denied automatic access through the electronic doors. Alternatively, if the cameras do detect a person is wearing a face covering, a green message will appear and access is permitted.

It means shops installing the software no longer have to manually staff the door and workers can avoid altercations with non-compliant customers – a regular occurrence apparently.

Staff also face fines for not wearing masks

FACE masks are mandatory for all staff in pubs, restaurants and shops along with anyone getting a cab as part of new measures to stop the spread of the virus. Anyone who refuses to wear one will be fined £200.

