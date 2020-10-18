Second wave ‘probably’ starting to stabilize in Spain

SECOND wave is ‘probably’ starting to stabilize in Spain, according to a Health Ministry official.

A report presented on Thursday by Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts (CCAES), indicates that the second wave may be on the decline.

Presenting the findings of the report at a press conference on Thursday, Simón said that the second wave is ‘probably’ starting to stabilize in Spain. He did warn, however, that the curve could start to rise again.

Although the numbers of infections are still rising, they are doing so at a slower pace, according to the report. According to Simón, this week saw 60’000 new cases in Spain while last week the number of new infections was 68’000.

At the press conference Simón explained that there are nine regions where the epidemic can be seen to be on the decline and two where it has stabilized. He went on to state that in terms of provinces and islands, there are 34 of a total of 57 where the pandemic is “stabilized or clearly descending.”

The Health Ministry is preparing a new series of indicators for the country in order to determine when stricter restrictions must be put in place.

