Ryanair Flight Diverted After Passenger Involved in ‘Bloody Altercation’

A Ryanair passenger had to be removed from the flight by police after a ‘bloody altercation’ broke out onboard.

The Ryanair flight, which had departed from Liverpool Airport for bound for Tenerife South Airport, was diverted to Lisbon Portugal due to the incident. But, according to reports, after a passenger became disruptive, the Ryanair flight FR4346 was diverted to Lisbon where it was met by local police.

The airline confirmed that the passenger was removed by police before the flight continued to the Canary Island. A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Liverpool to Tenerife (October 16) diverted to Lisbon after a passenger became disruptive inflight. The aircraft landed normally and the passenger was removed by police upon arrival before the aircraft continued to Tenerife.”

Passengers on the flight spoke of a ‘blood-spattered’ fight breaking out at the back of the plane with cabin crew rushing to control the man. They managed to diffuse the situation before five Portuguese police officers boarded the plane and escorted the man away, accompanied by cheers and applause from the remaining holidaymakers.

A witness said a member of the cabin staff had blood on their shirt, Ryanair said local police are now dealing with the incident.

