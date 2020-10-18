Rightwing nationalist leaders back Trump

RIGHTWING nationalist leaders around the globe back Trump in the 2020 elections.

While worldwide surveys indicate that the majority of the global population object to Trump, many rightwing politicians have publically come out in support of his re-election.

In Rio de Janeiro, president Jair Bolsonaro has been photographed in a Trump 2020 campaign hat, while in Budapest, Hungry’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, says he is “rooting for another victory for Donald Trump”.

“We are very familiar with the foreign policy of US Democratic administrations, built as it is on moral imperialism,” Orbán wrote in a recent essay.

“We have tasted it – albeit under duress. We didn’t like it and we don’t want a second helping,” he said.

Last week, Joe Biden said “all the thugs in the world” were following Trump, sparking outrage in Hungary.

Here in Spain, the far-right Vox party has also spoken of Trump as an inspiration.

“It’s an inspiration in various ways: it’s about using patriotism to confront globalism,” said Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, Vox’s parliamentary spokesman and deputy secretary for international affairs.

