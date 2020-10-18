Queen pardons murderer who risked his life to save members of the public in London Bridge attack.

Steven Gallant, 42, became a national hero after risking his own life during the London Bridge attacks in November 2019.

-- Advertisement --



Gallant had been on day release from jail when he risked his life to confront attacker, Usman Khan.

The Queen’s decision to pardon someone of a murder conviction is extraordinary and unprecedented. This means that Gallant will now have a total of 10 months removed from his 17-year sentence which commenced in 2005.

During the fateful attack, Gallant took swift action, grabbing a narwhal tusk from the wall of the Fisherman’s Hall located nearby and confronted the attacker saving many members of the public from harm in the process.

Now, Gallant could see his freedom from prison become a reality with the parole board expected to confirm his release as early as June 2021.

Gallant is in prison for a brutal attack on firefighter, Barrie Jackson, outside a pub which resulted in Jackson death.

The victim’s son, Jack Jackson, said, “I have mixed emotions – but what happened at London Bridge goes to show the reality that people can change.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen Pardons Murderer for Bravery at London Bridge Attacks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!