Public anger as Tony Blair breaches quarantine rules but appears to receive no fine or investigation.

Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister, has been photographed breaking the UK Governments two-week quarantine rules after having been spotted leaving a London club only 10-days after his return from the US.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Blair, 67, was snapped by journalists leaving London’s Harry’ Bar in Mayfair. His outing occurred less than the two-week required quarantine for people returning from countries whom are not on the UKs green list.

Despite his previous diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, which ended in 2015, Mr Blair was not granted special dispensation to ignore the current quarantine rules.

Claims have been made that Mr Blair was instructed to follow the quarantine rules on his return to the UK, however, a spokesperson for Mr Blair denied this.

There are a set of internationally recognised situation where immunity to quarantine rules is granted. These apply to diplomats, staff at international bodies and formal representatives at international conferences.

However, Mr Blair left his diplomatic engagement with the Middle East in 2015 and is no longer privileged to immunity from the quarantine rulings as he is considered a private citizen.

Other members of the general public who have been caught breaking quarantine ruling have been fined substantial amounts of money for flouting the rules and it is yet to be seen if the same conditions will be applied to Mr Blair’s breach.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Public anger as Tony Blair breaches quarantine rules ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!