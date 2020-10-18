Protesters to Launch Rallies all over France in Solidarity of Beheaded Parisian Teacher

Protesters all across France rally in support of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb.

Rallies in dozens of cities across France are expected today in a show of solidarity and defiance following the decapitation of a teacher outside his school for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. It is understood that thousands of riot police are on standby and expect there to be violent clashes as the French people are outraged over the murder

The beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty in a Paris suburb on Friday has sparked outrage in France and memories of a wave of Islamist violence in 2015 sparked by caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

“It is absolutely important to show our mobilisation and our solidarity, our national cohesion,” education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told France 2, calling on “everyone (to) support the teachers”.

One rally was set to take place at the Place de la Republique in Paris, a traditional site of protest where around 1.5 million people demonstrated in 2015 following a deadly attack on Charle Hebdo’s office by Islamist gunman. Rallies are also expected in Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Nantes, Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux.

