POLICE launch probe after ‘human bones’ were found in Greater Manchester.

Police have launched an investigation after human bones were found in a town in Greater Manchester. The grizzly discovery was made at 10:05am on Saturday morning near Calf Lane in Mossley.

It is unknown who made the find.

Police have cordoned off a scene after the discovery of what htey descrived as “possible human bones”.

The site is near to Saddleworth Cricket Club and Saddleworth Moor, on the border between Mossley and Greenfield.

A scene remains in place while enquiries are carried out.

