Police in the UK have been granted access to details of people told to self-isolate by the Test and Trace system.

-- Advertisement --



The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed it had “agreed on a memorandum of understanding with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC)” to provide forces with the information on a “case-by-case basis”.

In a statement, the DHSC said, quote: “It is a legal requirement for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts to self-isolate when formally notified to do so. The DHSC has agreed on a memorandum of understanding with the NPCC to enable police forces to have access on a case-by-case basis to information that enables them to know if a specific individual has been notified to self-isolate.

The memorandum of understanding ensures that information is shared with appropriate safeguards and in accordance with the law. No testing or health data is shared in this process.” A similar scheme was announced by the Spanish Ministry of Health on Friday.

In the Uk at present, anyone who receives a positive result for COVID-19 is currently required to isolate for 10 days after displaying symptoms – or 10 days after receiving their result if asymptomatic- members of the person’s household must also isolate for 14 days.

Police can issue fines starting at £1,000 for first offences, which can scale up to £10,000 for repeat offences and serious breaches of the law.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police in UK given details of people told to self-isolate by Test and Trace”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!