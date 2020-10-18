Phil Collins ‘Devasted’ after Wife Dumps him with ‘I’ve found someone else’ Text

Genesis Frontman Phil Collins ‘devastated as his wife dumps him by text and then marries someone else’.

PHIL COLLINS only found out his rekindled romance with his ex-wife was over when she sent a text – telling him she had found love with another man and was marrying him! The devastated Genesis drummer had no idea what third wife Orianne Cevey was planning while they lived together in Miami during the lockdown.

Phil was married to third wife Orianne Cevey in 1999, but they divorced in 2008. They reconciled in 2016 and have been spending time together in lockdown – but then she suddenly left him and married someone else.

According to media sources, Collins asked Cevey to move out of his Miami home, giving her a deadline of 3 pm last Friday—a deadline she has failed to meet. Instead, she’s allegedly changed all of the house’s security codes, “has been unruly with the staff,” and “is threatening to release false and embarrassing accusations about him unless he renegotiates their 2008 divorce settlement.”

