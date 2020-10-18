People of Elche warned about enjoying Alicante nightlife

THE Councillor for Security has warned the people of Elche to act with “maximum responsibility” when enjoying the Alicante nightlife.

Councillor José Ramón González issued the message after nightly Alicante police operations had caught more people from Elche, a lot believed to be illegal immigrants, enjoying the nightlife in the city of Alicante.

Restrictions imposed by the Generalitat Valenciana has meant people are risking fines when moving to cities to enjoy the nightlife and González said: “A significant increase in people has been noticed, especially in the centre of Alicante from the municipality of Elche.

“We are concerned because we do not want it to happen as in other cities where Health has had to impose restrictions on entertainment venues, capacity limitations in shops and in meetings,” he concluded.

González called for people who were planning on visiting Alicante to enjoy the nightlife to employ maximum responsibility and respect the measures to protect people against the virus.

“The measures are to protect us against the virus and with them we avoid contagions [and] for this reason, I repeat, we ask for maximum responsibility and compliance with all and, especially, those who visit us,” he said.

