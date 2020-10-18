Stopping truants

NOW that children are back at school and there is a programme of attendance, the Mijas Council has reinstated its absentee committee which met to discuss ways of ensuring that children do attend school on the days that they are supposed to.

-- Advertisement --



Looking back

NOW that the summer season is over, Marbella Council has thanked all of those who helped to police the beaches to ensure that visitors followed advice on social distancing and says the success was in part due to the sensible behaviour of those visitors.

Fuengirola 104

THE oldest living person in Fuengirola is now 104 and this has prompted the council to invite residents to submit their photographs of the town through the ages for an exhibition which will include images from the council collection.

Street repair

ALTHOUGH teams are out in Torremolinos undertaking repair work on streets and highways, the Council invites residents to contact them via the GECOR APP to report any problems such as broken paving stones, dangerous trees, broken street furniture etc.

Reduced debt

A REPORT from the Bank of Spain shows that Malaga City Council has reduced its debt to the end of June 2020 by €70 million, with total indebtedness of €331 million compared to €401 million at the end of June 2019.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in Brief from the Costa del Sol”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!