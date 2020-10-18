Music fans attend socially-distanced concert in plastic bubbles

MUSIC fans attend a concert in plastic bubbles as test run for future socially-distanced events.

Oklahoma City band, The Flaming Lips, held a concert on Monday night for 100 fans. Both band members and the fans were inside inflatable plastic orbs in the first socially-distanced concert of its kind.

The band played 2 songs from their new album American Head and recorded the spectacle of plastic bubbles for their music video.

Frontman Wayne Coyne told CNN: “I don’t think anybody would have thought in the middle of March that this is still going to be going, you know, eight months later.

‘I think we all thought this is a month, this is maybe two months, but we’re going to get a handle on this.”

The concept of the bubbles, or orbs, was first unveiled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May and could be the way forward for future concerts.

Coyne added: “That barrier is still there, they’re protected, and you’re protected, that part of it is what we really felt like was the success.’

