Murcia to turn pink for International Breast Cancer Day

MURCIA is set to turn the town pink tomorrow to highlight and raise awareness for International Breast Cancer Day.

The facade of the Moneo Building, the riverbed, the Almudí Palace, and the pedestrian axis of the Gran Vía Alfonso X El Sabio will be dyed and illuminated pink to celebrate the significant worldwide event: International Breast Cancer Day.

A meeting will be held at the Moneo Building at 8.30pm during which the Department of Social and Family Rights led by Pilar Torres will read a manifesto of support for women suffering from this disease, promoted by the Spanish Breast Cancer Federation.

In Spain, more than 33,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year.

The event to turn Murcia pink for International Breast Cancer Day, which is part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, is a collaborative initiative with Asociación Amiga, whose main task is to support women who suffer from breast cancer, as well as to contribute to the prevention of the disease or its early detection.

Asociación Amiga will host two online workshops: an emotional support group on October 21, under the direction of the psychologist Antonio García, and the “Better to live without fear” talk given by the psychologist Ana Peinado on October 28.

Murcia’s mayor, José Guillén stressed: “We [want to] give visibility to this disease with the aim of giving hope to the women who are suffering from it, and of informing so that it is diagnosed early.”

Pilar Torres added: “We work together with associations and groups to contribute to this fight, which belongs to everyone, and which is not only physical, but also psychological. The message of encouragement is fundamental for these people who suffer it, either directly or indirectly.”

