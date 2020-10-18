MPs broke quarantine rules by drinking in the Commons bar past the 10 pm curfew an official inquiry has reported but they did not name any of the MPs in the report.

Matt Hancock is coming under fire as the public and opposition parties are asking him to prove where he was on the night the occurrence happened.

The investigation carried out by the Commons Administration Committee confirmed to the Mail on Sunday with the chairman, Charles Walker, stating, “It happened and it should not have happened… it does seem there were drinks being consumed after 10 pm on that Monday night in the Smoking Room”

Previously a spokesperson for Mr. Hancock said he was in the bar that night but insisted that no rules were broken. He said “ He departed the parliamentary estate to go home after taking part in a Commons vote at 9.40 pm” But it has been claimed Mr. Hancock was seen in the bar as late as 10.25 pm

