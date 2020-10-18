Motorcyclist has died in road accident in Torre Pacheco

A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a road accident in Torre Pacheco after several calls to the emergency services warned they had heard an explosion.

Mobile emergency units and the Policia Local of Torre Pacheco arrived at the scene to find the rider unconscious next to the railings.

The incident happened at 6.30pm this evening at the height of the Pacheco Torre Tower, next to the bridge of Pasico, where firefighters had to also be summoned to the scene because the motorcycle had caught on fire.

Sadly, attempts by the UME doctors to save the motorcyclists life proved unsuccessful, according to reports, with no information being made available yet about the deceased person.

We wish the friends and family of the motorcyclist our condolences.

