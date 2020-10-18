‘Momentous day’ as Iran’s arms embargo lifted

OFFICIALS in Iran have hailed it a ‘momentous day’ as the 13-year UN arms embargo is lifted.

The embargo was lifted on Sunday morning despite US protests and was in line with the five-year timetable set out in the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015.

The Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zafir said: “As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran … are all automatically terminated.”

The minister called it a ‘momentous day’ as Iran is now free to purchase conventional weapons to strengthen the country’s security.

“Today’s normalisation of Iran’s defence cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region,” said Zarif.

However, the defence ministry said “unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms” had no place in the country’s defence policy.

The European Union and the UK are to maintain a separate arms embargo on Iran despite the lifting of the UN one.

________________________________________________________________________

