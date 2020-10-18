Meagan will rein in speeches that interfere with Harry’s family life

MEGHAN will rein in speeches that interfere with Harry’s family life, as his relationship with the Royals is at risk.

Meghan has recently come under fire for airing her strong opinions publically, when the Royal family is expected to remain politically neutral, and has been called on to rein it in. Republican Jason Smith went so far as demanding Meghan and Harry be stripped of their royal titles after “interfering in the US election” after they urged the public to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity” in a Time 100 video special.

And now, royal biographer Robert Lacey says that Meghan may be forced to rein in her speeches as they are putting Harry’s relationship with his family at risk.

“I think that [Meghan] has come to realise how [some of her] speeches risk her husband’s relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions,” Lacey said.

Earlier this week, Meghan was accused of ‘ripping off’ Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma after using almost identical phrases and analogies in the Virtual Summit on Tuesday.

