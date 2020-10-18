Major Mick embarks on 100 mile charity row in home-made boat called ‘Tintanic’.

Retired Army major Michael Stanley, 80, nicknamed Major Mick will embark on a 100 mile row in his home-made boat, Tintanic. The charity endeavor is in aid of St Wilfred’s Hospice in Bosham.

Eighty-year-old Mr Stanley was inspired to make his boat from corrugated iron, curtain hooks and hosepipe when he saw similar vessels in India.

He said: ‘I got two sheets of corrugated iron, put them together and tried to make them float.

‘The initial attempts were not good because it wasn’t stable and I was tipped into the sea twice and had total immersion.

Travelling just 2mph, Stanley will row the 100 miles on the Chichester canal in West Sussex . He said his only luxury onboard was his wife’s garden kneeling pad, and added: “It’s how I imagine sitting in a Rolls-Royce.”

Mr Stanley initially hoped to raise £100 for St Wilfred’s Hospice, but he has already raised over £9000. He is completing his 100-mile row in stages and hopes to be finished by December 18th.

You can support Major Mick’s voyage here.

