Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram Stands ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ with Andy Burnham

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram has vowed he will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Andy Burnham in a row over local lockdowns.

The Greater Manchester Mayor is embroiled in a row with the Government over local lockdowns in the north-west over disagreements on extra financial support for areas subjected to extra restrictions.

Mr Burnham and Conservative politicians in Greater Manchester oppose Tier 3 measures being imposed, with the mayor calling for greater financial support for workers and businesses.

He also accused the Chancellor of making “wrong judgements,” telling the New Statesman magazine: “I think the problem now is, to a large degree, the Chancellor. I think he’s made wrong judgements throughout this. Mr Rotheram accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of using his name “inappropriately”, in what he described as “an attempt to divide and conquer”.

Liverpool entered into Tier 3 local lockdown restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, with gyms, casinos and pubs that do not serve food forced to close.

