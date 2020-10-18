Lady Luck smiles on Albox

ALBOX residents shared a €350,000 lottery win last Tuesday.

Antonio Fernandez, who sells coupons for ONCE – Spain’s organisation for the visually-impaired – sold 10 tickets, each worth €35,000 to the winner.

Fernandez, who has been selling the ONCE lottery since 2004 from his kiosk in Avenida Pio XII said he was “happy and proud.”

He added that he believed the prize had gone to people who needed the money. “That’s the greatest joy of all,” he said.

