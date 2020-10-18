A valuable kettle which was looted by the Nazis 85 years ago has been returned to a Jewish family.

Nazi officials forced the Goldschmidt family to sell their home and all their possessions in 1932, for a fraction of their true value. The 16th century kettle, worth $2500 dollars today, was sold for just $11.

-- Advertisement --



The precious Holocaust heirloom made its way back to the Goldschmidt’s grandson, Martin Goldsmith, living in Maryland, on October 11th, nearly 86 years after it had left the family’s hands.

“There are very few things in the known universe that my grandparents touched,” Goldsmith said. “It was a semi-miraculous opportunity to touch something they had touched; to hold something they had held.”

Goldschmidt has written two books about the Godlschmidt family history, one of which — “The Inextinguishable Symphony: A True Story of Music and Love in Nazi Germany” — has become the basis for an upcoming documentary film.

The great amount of family detail in his books helped Marcus Kenzler at the State Museum for Art and Cultural History track him down.

Martin’s grandfather and uncle were murdered at Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kettle looted by Nazis returned to Jewish family after 85 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!