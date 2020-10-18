Illegal tobacco factory put out of action in Albatera

AN illegal tobacco factory has been put out of action in Albatera thanks to a continued operation from the Guardia Civil, the Policia Nacional and the Tax Agency.

The factory had the capacity to produce more than 18,000 cigarettes per minute and was raided by officers carrying out operation TERVEL-CENTINELA, which also saw the dismantlement of illegal tobacco factories in Móstoles and Murcia.

In total, 38 people were arrested as part of this phase of the operation with 11 of those being apprehended in Albatera, which saw more than 12,000 kilos of tobacco recovered as the factory was put out of action by the officers.

The industrial warehouse had two fully operational cigarette production lines with the machinery and cardboard necessary for packaging cigarettes of 14 different brands.

Officers in the Albatera raid confirmed they arrested five people of Bulgarian nationality, five Ukrainians and one Russian.

