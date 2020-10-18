IN January 2018, Andy Green was playing blackjack on his phone in Lincolnshire, when he hit the jackpot and the sum of £1,722,923.54 (€1.895 million) was credited to his account by Betfred but when he tried to withdraw his winnings, he was unable to do so.

Just to prove that the money was in his account, he gambled on a little using those funds online and then took a screen shot of his account showing that his account with the company had been credited with the win.

-- Advertisement --



According to the BBC, he said that he received a phone call from Betfred explaining that there had been a software error and he wouldn’t be receiving the money, but as a gesture of goodwill, he claimed that he was offered £30,000 (€33,000) by way of compensation provided that he didn’t go public.

Understandably, he refused to agree to this and he says that the offer was then increased to £60,000 (€66,000) but he stood his ground and demanded what he believed he was entitled to.

He was told that thanks to a clause within the 49 pages of terms and conditions, the company was entitled to withhold payment due to the software error as he had ticked the terms and conditions acceptance box.

Having received no proof of the error, he decided to seek advice from lawyers and he is now suing Betfred and Gibraltar based parent Petfre (Gibraltar) Limited for the sum of £2 million (€2.2 million) to include interest on the win.

This is an important case for the betting company as if they lose, then other players who have had wins disallowed would have a solid precedence to claim what they believe they are entitled to.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Frustrated gambler is suing bookmaker for £2 million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!